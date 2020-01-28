Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,400 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the December 31st total of 214,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of GIFI remained flat at $$5.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. 27,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,076. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $10.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71. The company has a market capitalization of $78.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.51). Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $75.80 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Piton Capital Partners Llc acquired 249,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,126,646.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Averick acquired 33,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $152,784.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 305,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,545. Corporate insiders own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIFI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 78.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 108.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication in the first quarter worth $62,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication in the second quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates through in segments: Fabrication, Shipyard, Services, and EPC. The Fabrication segment fabricates modules for petrochemical and industrial facilities, foundations for alternative energy developments, and other steel structures.

