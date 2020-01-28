GXChain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.50 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00004820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, QBTC, OTCBTC and Bit-Z. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $28.43 million and approximately $5.50 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00016788 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, BigONE, Huobi, QBTC, Bit-Z, DragonEX and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.