Haemonetics (HAE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Haemonetics to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Haemonetics has set its FY20 guidance at $3.10-3.20 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $252.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.77 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 6.90%. On average, analysts expect Haemonetics to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $107.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $80.24 and a 52-week high of $140.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.97.

In related news, EVP Said Bolorforosh sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $40,093.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald G. Gelbman sold 16,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $2,001,668.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAE. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Haemonetics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.83.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

