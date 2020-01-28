Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.43.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 341.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 295,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after buying an additional 228,868 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 54.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,236,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,545,000 after buying an additional 437,068 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 7,224.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 26,657 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.86.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

