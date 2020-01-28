Hanover Insurance Group (THG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Hanover Insurance Group to post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hanover Insurance Group to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE THG opened at $137.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.83. Hanover Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $107.39 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of research firms have commented on THG. ValuEngine lowered Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total value of $86,192.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,671.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

