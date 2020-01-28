Happycoin Price Reaches $0.0117 on Major Exchanges (HPC)

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last seven days, Happycoin has traded down 42.8% against the US dollar. Happycoin has a total market capitalization of $296,616.00 and $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Happycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.71 or 0.01242148 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00027277 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000172 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000785 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin Profile

HPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org.

Buying and Selling Happycoin

Happycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Happycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Happycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

