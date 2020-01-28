HappyPay Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,676.00 (HPAY)

HappyPay (CURRENCY:HPAY) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last week, HappyPay has traded 42% lower against the US dollar. One HappyPay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges. HappyPay has a total market capitalization of $249,328.00 and $2,676.00 worth of HappyPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00035571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.07 or 0.05724773 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026131 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00127240 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00017329 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002719 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00032834 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002673 BTC.

About HappyPay

HappyPay (CRYPTO:HPAY) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. HappyPay’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,256,135 tokens. HappyPay’s official Twitter account is @HadePlatform. HappyPay’s official website is happycointech.org.

