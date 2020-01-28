Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.88.

HOG has been the subject of several research reports. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

In other news, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $815,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,641,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,438.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HOG traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,433,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,669. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $574.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.79 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business’s revenue was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

