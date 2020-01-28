Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $574.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.79 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 7.55%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

HOG stock opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.77.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

In other Harley-Davidson news, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,641,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,438.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $815,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HOG. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.88.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.