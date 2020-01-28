Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 6,000,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NYSE HMY traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $3.27. 6,744,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,678,789. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of -1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.19. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $3.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

HMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

