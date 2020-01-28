Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.36.

A number of research firms have commented on HIG. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $58.09 on Tuesday. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $45.91 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.50.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,385,988.60. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 30,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $1,914,502.20. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,262 shares of company stock worth $3,865,103. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

