Hashgard (GARD) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.14 Million

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Hashgard token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Hashgard has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hashgard alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $301.53 or 0.03328784 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011067 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00195887 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00029134 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00123300 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hashgard Token Profile

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,165,991,224 tokens. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard Foundation Ltd., is a non-profit organization registered in Singapore that dedicated to promote the development of blockchain technology to the world. In 2018, Hashgard Foundation established the open source public blockchain project Hashgard, as the underlying platform for future digital financial innovation and organizational collaboration, supporting users to conduct research and application development based on this platform, and promote the ecological development of public blockchains.”

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.