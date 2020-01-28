Hawaiian Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 1,578 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,215% compared to the typical volume of 120 put options.

HA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Hawaiian from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hawaiian from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Hawaiian from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.64.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Hawaiian by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Hawaiian by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HA stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,113. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.95. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.71.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

