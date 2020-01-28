HBZ coin (HBZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.21 Million

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 28th. HBZ coin has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $19,124.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HBZ coin has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar. One HBZ coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox, Bitlish and Exmo.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HBZ coin

HBZ is a token. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial. The official message board for HBZ coin is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial. HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin. The official website for HBZ coin is www.hbzcoin.com/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

“

HBZ coin Token Trading

HBZ coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, Exmo and Bitlish. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HBZ coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HBZ coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

