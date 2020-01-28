HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Earns Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.43.

NYSE HCA opened at $141.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.88. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $150.17.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 173.49% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 19,477 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total value of $2,577,780.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,485.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $866,212.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,592,095. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 381.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

