HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.30-12.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.5-55.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.93 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCA. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.43.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $141.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.88. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $150.17.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 173.49%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 19,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total transaction of $2,577,780.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,485.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $525,486.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,543.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,511 shares of company stock worth $6,592,095 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.