Head-To-Head Contrast: Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) vs. Kura Sushi USA (NYSE:KRUS)

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) and Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.6% of Kura Sushi USA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of Luby’s shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Kura Sushi USA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of Luby’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Kura Sushi USA and Luby’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Sushi USA 1 0 4 0 2.60 Luby’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kura Sushi USA presently has a consensus target price of $32.25, suggesting a potential upside of 34.15%. Given Kura Sushi USA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kura Sushi USA is more favorable than Luby’s.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and Luby’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Sushi USA $64.25 million 3.12 $1.46 million $0.27 89.04 Luby’s $323.47 million 0.22 -$15.23 million N/A N/A

Kura Sushi USA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Luby’s.

Profitability

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and Luby’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Sushi USA N/A N/A N/A Luby’s -4.71% -22.73% -12.58%

Summary

Kura Sushi USA beats Luby’s on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc. and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Irvine, California. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc.

Luby’s Company Profile

Luby's, Inc. provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Company-owned Restaurants, Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores. Its primary brands include Luby's Cafeteria, Fuddruckers – World's Greatest Hamburgers, and Cheeseburger in Paradise, as well as Luby's Culinary Contract Services. As of August 29, 2018, the company operated 146 restaurants; and 28 locations through Culinary Contract Services, as well as franchised 105 Fuddruckers restaurants. The company was formerly known as Luby's Cafeterias, Inc. Luby's, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

