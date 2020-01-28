HedgeTrade (HEDG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $699,516.00

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $759.04 million and $699,516.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for $2.63 or 0.00029032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,114,855 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

