Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of -3.00

News articles about Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Heineken earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Heineken’s score:

OTCMKTS HEINY traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.37. 78,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,522. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $43.88 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.38.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HEINY. ValuEngine cut Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

