Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Short Interest Update

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 614,400 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 526,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (up from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.42.

Shares of HELE traded up $2.47 on Tuesday, hitting $188.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,520. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.68. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $108.31 and a fifty-two week high of $196.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.56.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $474.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.17 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HELE. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 32,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

