Helium Reaches Market Cap of $180,646.00 (HLM)

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded 32.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. Helium has a market capitalization of $180,646.00 and $114.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can now be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24. Over the last week, Helium has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007564 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00008942 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000087 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Helium Profile

Helium (CRYPTO:HLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 12,573,109 coins and its circulating supply is 12,224,729 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Helium Coin Trading

Helium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

