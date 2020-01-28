Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Short Interest Update

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the December 31st total of 6,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, VP John R. Bell sold 9,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $348,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,743.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 45,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,737,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,441 shares in the company, valued at $12,295,007.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $2,961,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 897.3% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 26,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 116,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.95.

HP traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,067,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,588. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -123.15, a PEG ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.68. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $35.74 and a one year high of $64.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $649.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 162.29%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

