HempCoin Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 65.1% higher against the dollar. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $314,888.00 and approximately $501.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00050005 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00070947 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,067.35 or 0.99922339 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00037483 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 51.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000321 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 254,675,034 coins and its circulating supply is 254,539,884 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

