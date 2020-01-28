Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the December 31st total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 427,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

HT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Shares of HT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.06. 452,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.54 million, a P/E ratio of -21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $20.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.50.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.62 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

In related news, Chairman Hasu P. Shah purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $49,315.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jay H. Shah purchased 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $98,623.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,874.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $162,138 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 303.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 137,033 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 10.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at $751,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 26.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at $3,364,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

