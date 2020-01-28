Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Hershey worth $23,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hershey by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,011,000 after purchasing an additional 401,710 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 954,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,899,000 after purchasing an additional 265,071 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hershey by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 714,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,690,000 after purchasing an additional 152,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hershey by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,237,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,831,000 after purchasing an additional 152,380 shares in the last quarter. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 6,800 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $986,408.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,842,480.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $574,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,414,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,230 shares of company stock worth $7,720,027. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $152.85 on Tuesday. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $100.80 and a 52 week high of $162.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.11. The firm has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.05.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.94.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

