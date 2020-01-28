Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HTZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hertz Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hertz Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of Hertz Global stock opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. Hertz Global has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $21.95. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.67.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Hertz Global had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hertz Global will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Hertz Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000.

About Hertz Global

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

