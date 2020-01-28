HGK Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,487 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.8% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 81,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Cisco Systems by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 38,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 15,784 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,455,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays raised Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $1,765,713.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $207.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.72. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

