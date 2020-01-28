Highwoods Properties (HIW) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Highwoods Properties to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.78. Highwoods Properties has a 52-week low of $40.75 and a 52-week high of $50.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HIW. ValuEngine lowered Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

