Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Short Interest Update

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 392,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 4,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $492,713.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,173.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $634,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRC. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 251.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRC traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.29. The company had a trading volume of 599,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,653. Hill-Rom has a 52-week low of $93.88 and a 52-week high of $117.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hill-Rom will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

HRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

