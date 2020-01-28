Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.29.

HGV has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research set a $43.00 price target on Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.34. The company had a trading volume of 18,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,258. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.93. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $36.56.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $466.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HGV. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,810.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 81,160 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter valued at $10,591,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 2,388.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 144,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.