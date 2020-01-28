Hiveterminal Token Market Capitalization Reaches $400,457.00 (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a market capitalization of $400,457.00 and $2,162.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token’s launch date was July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,288,182 tokens. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net.

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

