HLS Therapeutics Inc (TSE:HLS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

HLS Therapeutics Inc (TSE:HLS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of HLS opened at C$22.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $723.64 million and a PE ratio of -92.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.32. HLS Therapeutics has a 12-month low of C$12.91 and a 12-month high of C$25.92.

Separately, Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and distributes pharmaceutical products in North American markets. It is focused on treatment products for the central nervous system and cardiovascular specialties. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

