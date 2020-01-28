Hochschild Mining (HOC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON: HOC) in the last few weeks:

1/16/2020 – Hochschild Mining had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/15/2020 – Hochschild Mining had its “not rated” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/15/2020 – Hochschild Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 190 ($2.50). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Hochschild Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Hochschild Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Hochschild Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.37). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Hochschild Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 220 ($2.89). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Hochschild Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 175 ($2.30). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Hochschild Mining was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 170 ($2.24) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 230 ($3.03).

Shares of LON HOC opened at GBX 169.80 ($2.23) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. The firm has a market cap of $878.20 million and a PE ratio of 65.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 166.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 190.63. Hochschild Mining Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 150.30 ($1.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 232.20 ($3.05).

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

