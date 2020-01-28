HOLD (HOLD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $183,747.00

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One HOLD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HOLD has a market capitalization of $183,747.00 and $2.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HOLD has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $285.24 or 0.03175030 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00196739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00029094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00123732 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HOLD Profile

HOLD’s genesis date was May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ. The official website for HOLD is hold.co.

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

