Hollencrest Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,137 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.3% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2,651.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,022,645,000 after purchasing an additional 64,905,685 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,561,852,000 after purchasing an additional 746,243 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,247,767 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,066,317,000 after purchasing an additional 495,737 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,906,968 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,323,786,000 after purchasing an additional 267,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,358,671 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,969,496,000 after purchasing an additional 536,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,425 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Microsoft from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays set a $168.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Nomura set a $161.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $162.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,259.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $102.17 and a twelve month high of $168.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.63 and a 200 day moving average of $145.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

