Holo Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Holo has a total market capitalization of $106.04 million and approximately $8.53 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Holo has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One Holo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Liqui, ABCC and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $301.53 or 0.03328784 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011067 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00195887 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00029134 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00123300 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Holo Profile

Holo was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,054,814,156 tokens. Holo’s official website is holochain.org. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Holo

Holo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Bilaxy, ABCC, OOOBTC, LATOKEN, WazirX, Hotbit, Liqui, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

