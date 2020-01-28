Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) Major Shareholder James E. Flynn Sells 193,359 Shares

Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 193,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $3,049,271.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of FIXX stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,169. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average of $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $678.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.30. Homology Medicines Inc has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $31.80.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 4,740.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines Inc will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIXX has been the topic of several research reports. FIX initiated coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 300.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 76.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

