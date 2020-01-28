Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) Major Shareholder James E. Flynn Sells 380,256 Shares

Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 380,256 shares of Homology Medicines stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $5,966,216.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.40. The company had a trading volume of 171,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,169. Homology Medicines Inc has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $678.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.37.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.09). Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 43.33% and a negative net margin of 4,740.81%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Equities research analysts predict that Homology Medicines Inc will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Homology Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Homology Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Homology Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Homology Medicines by 300.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Homology Medicines by 76.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIXX. FIX began coverage on Homology Medicines in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Homology Medicines in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Homology Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.