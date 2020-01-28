Hope Bancorp Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.56. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average of $14.33.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.50 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 107.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 2,116.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 29.5% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 33,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.48%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

