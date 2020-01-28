HOQU 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $211,975.00 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One HOQU token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, BitForex, Hotbit and Cobinhood. HOQU has a market cap of $340,087.00 and $211,975.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About HOQU

HOQU’s launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cobinhood, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

