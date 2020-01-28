Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) Short Interest Update

Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,300 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the December 31st total of 380,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $17.68. 41,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,957. Horizon Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $810.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, EVP Mark E. Secor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,249.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michele M. Magnuson sold 18,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $335,553.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 19,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised Horizon Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

