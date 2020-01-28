Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc Sells 133,202 Shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Stock

Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 133,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $1,879,480.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,237.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

On Friday, January 24th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 45,233 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $636,428.31.

On Thursday, January 16th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 5,200 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $73,060.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 25,252 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $355,295.64.

On Friday, January 10th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 80,726 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $1,138,236.60.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 132,270 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $1,876,911.30.

On Monday, January 6th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 103,798 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $1,476,007.56.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 91,272 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $1,301,538.72.

On Monday, December 23rd, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 57,111 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $827,538.39.

On Friday, December 20th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 133,284 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $1,939,282.20.

On Friday, December 13th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 500,000 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $7,030,000.00.

Hostess Brands stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,316. Hostess Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.56.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $227.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 9.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 231,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 312.5% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter.

TWNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.89.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.