Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc Sells 45,233 Shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Stock

Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 45,233 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $636,428.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,428.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 133,202 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $1,879,480.22.

On Thursday, January 16th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 5,200 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $73,060.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 25,252 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $355,295.64.

On Friday, January 10th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 80,726 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $1,138,236.60.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 132,270 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $1,876,911.30.

On Monday, January 6th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 103,798 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $1,476,007.56.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 91,272 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $1,301,538.72.

On Monday, December 23rd, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 57,111 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $827,538.39.

On Friday, December 20th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 133,284 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $1,939,282.20.

On Friday, December 13th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 500,000 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $14.04. The stock had a trading volume of 521,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,316. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.73. Hostess Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.56.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $227.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 9.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 231,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 312.5% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWNK. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.89.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

