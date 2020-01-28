Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) Holdings Lowered by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 629,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the quarter. Howard Hughes makes up 5.2% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Howard Hughes worth $79,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 1,807.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 1,187.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of HHC stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,043. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 1.31. Howard Hughes Corp has a 12 month low of $91.82 and a 12 month high of $135.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.58. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $231.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Howard Hughes’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Corp will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 2,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.63 per share, with a total value of $302,771.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah M. Vasquez sold 500 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $63,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,752.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,753,072 shares of company stock valued at $201,579,361 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

