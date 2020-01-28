HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 624,923 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 66,734 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in HP were worth $12,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,596 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of HP by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 195,969 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,957,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPQ opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $24.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.52. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.44.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.29 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 241.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Argus cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $855,651.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,233.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

