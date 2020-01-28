HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Getting Negative Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) have been trending negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. HSBC earned a news impact score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.59.

NYSE HSBC traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $36.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,447,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,305. The company has a market capitalization of $149.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. HSBC has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $44.93.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.09 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 23.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

