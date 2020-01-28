Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPP shares. Mizuho raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BTIG Research set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

HPP stock opened at $36.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 129.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.94.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $208.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Hudson Pacific Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.76%.

In related news, EVP Sanford Dale Shimoda sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,337,849.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 455.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 53,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 1,413,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,211,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 332,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,502,000 after buying an additional 21,809 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

