Humana (NYSE:HUM) Given Buy Rating at Goldman Sachs Group

Humana (NYSE:HUM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $425.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HUM. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $337.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $316.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.31.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM stock opened at $346.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.19. Humana has a 52 week low of $225.65 and a 52 week high of $376.39. The company has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. Humana had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $16.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Humana will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,134,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,978,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,672,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Humana by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Humana by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in Humana by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Humana by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 21,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Humana by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.