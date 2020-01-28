Humaniq Reaches Market Cap of $1.22 Million (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $75,269.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq token can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit, Bittrex and YoBit. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.58 or 0.03146087 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00196282 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00029102 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00123529 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq launched on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Upbit, Mercatox, Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

