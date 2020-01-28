Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $288.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HII shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 400 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total value of $503,525.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,316.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth $99,890,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $794,967,000 after purchasing an additional 272,816 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $46,860,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $38,159,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 485.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after buying an additional 91,955 shares during the period. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HII stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.56. The stock had a trading volume of 14,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,327. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.21. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $196.26 and a 1-year high of $279.71.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.11. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

